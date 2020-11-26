First phase of Page-Kincaid residents starting to tap in to West Virginia American Water

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – West Virginia American Water has started the process of taking over the Page-Kincaid Public Service District water system. The outdated system has caused several issues over the past few years where residents have experienced discolored and foul smelling water.

However, now that the three board members have resigned and the takeover is underway, residents, like Tammy Skidmore, feel like clean water for all is on the horizon.

“It’s such a relief. I mean, people who haven’t gone through this don’t realize the amount of work that goes into just getting up and doing the daily routine,” she said. “You know, getting up, getting jugs of water just to make coffee, getting jugs of water to take a shower or bathe.”

West Virginia American Water has already started the construction along Route 61, and the first phase of customers are already on their system. However, American Water says they are still waiting for a full takeover order from the Public Service Commission who ordered the takeover in September to continue with the other phases.

“We do expect to receive a final order from the Public Service Commission after the first of the year,” WV American Water External Affairs Manager Megan Hannah said. “You know, we obviously understand that they have multiple things going and we do anticipate to get that from them after the first of the year and we anticipate seeing customers come on to our system throughout 2021.”

And for the people, like Skidmore, who kept showing up and speaking out about their poor water quality, they say they have a lesson to teach about persistence and standing up to the system.

“We weren’t going to give up, and now we’re seeing the benefit of that,” Skidmore said. “We really appreciate all of the community, the citizens that came out and stood on the side of the road holding the signs. It was incredible. It was incredible. And just to see what a few people can do in a situation like this is just amazing if you don’t give up.”

West Virginia American Water is still in talks with the county about taking over the sewer system, and the commission will have to appoint new members of the board.

For more information on the takeover, click here.