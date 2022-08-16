First Lady Jill Biden tests positive for COVID-19

Washington, DC (AP) – First Lady Jill Biden has tested positive for COVID-19 and is reportedly experiencing mild symptoms. The First Lady, currently on vacation with President Biden, reported symptoms on Monday. Physicians have prescribed her the antiviral drug Paxlovid, and she will isolate at the vacation home for at least five days.

President Biden has tested negative but will wear a mask indoors for ten days according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines.

