First Lady Cathy Justice unveils official 2022 limited edition Christmas ornament

Charleston, WV (WOAY) – First Lady Cathy Justice joined West Virginia Arts Culture and History Curator Randall Reid Smith to unveil her official 2022 Limited Edition Christmas Ornament.

Charleston stained glass artist Amanda Buckner designed this year’s ornament featuring the Jutices’ loyal canine companion, Babydog.

Buckner created the ornament using a white opalescent glass base, crushed glass in four colors along with hand-cut glass eyes, a nose, and a red tongue.

West Virginia artisan Sam Laxton finished the ornament with a wooden bone shaped tag including a special Christmas greeting from Babydog.

There will be 500 ornaments available for purchase at $33.00 each. Anyone interested in purchasing an ornament can visit The Tamarack Marketplace at The Culture Center in Charleston. The marketplace has begun selling ornaments in stages.

One hundred and twenty ornaments are available for purchase now. The additional 380 ornaments will be available later in the holiday season with release dates on December 14 and December 21.

Anyone interested in a 2022 ornament can also call (304) 205-7911 and leave a voicemail including their name, and phone number. Tamarack will advise consumers on packaging and shipping costs if they need to have their ornament shipped to them.

