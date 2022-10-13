First Lady Cathy Justice invites West Virginians to create bows for 2022 Best Bow Christmas Contest

Charleston, WV (WOAY) – First Lady Cathy Justice is inviting all West Virginians 19 and older to participate in the 2022 Best Bow Contest.

Eligible West Virginians can create their best Christmas bow, which will be on display on a special bow tree at the Charleston Culture Center during the holiday season.

The contest is part of the First Lady’s Artist Series initiative, encouraging all art mediums. The First Lady will unveil the bows and Christmas trees at the Joyful Night annual holiday celebration on December 3.

Three winning bows will earn a cash prize, and in January, the Culture Center will donate all bows to assisted living facilities, hospitals, and veteran’s organizations.

Artists can mail their submissions, including their name, phone number, email, and mailing address, to:

Elizabeth Yeager

Department of Arts, Culture, and History

The Culture Center

1900 Kanawha Blvd. East

Charleston, WV 25305

Submissions are due by November 18 to be eligible for judging. For more information, contact Elizabeth Yeager via email at elizabeth.a.yeager@wv.gov.

