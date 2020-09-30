First Lady Cathy Justice announces sale of “River Music” giclée to benefit Communities In Schools

CHARLESTON, WV (WOAY) – First Lady Cathy Justice announced today that West Virginians now have the opportunity to support the Communities In Schools program, benefitting children across the state, by purchasing a limited edition giclée by world-renowned artist and West Virginia native, Max Hayslette.

“We look forward to selling these beautiful giclées to benefit Communities In Schools and I think they would make a lovely addition to any home,” First Lady Justice said.

Titled “River Music” by the artist, the print offers an impressionist rendering of the Greenbrier River as it winds through the valley in Greenbrier County on a tranquil summer morning. The rich greens of the season give the scene a lush beauty that is enhanced by a remarkable glow that radiates from the atmosphere and reflecting waters.

Giclée is a printing process by which artworks are reproduced by spraying ink onto fine-quality archival paper or canvas in such a way that the ink is absorbed into the paper, giving the piece a look very close to the original.

Each of the 500 limited edition prints available through this special offer have been personally approved, signed, and stamped with a printed monogram by Hayslette himself.

“I am thrilled that West Virginia artist Max Hayslette took the time to personally sign each of the 500 giclées,” First Lady Justice said. “He generously offered us an amazing deal on these pieces because he too values the education of West Virginia’s children.”

The giclées, which measure 16 inches high by 20 inches wide, can be purchased for $75 apiece. They are available immediately and until all prints are sold.

Credit cards or personal checks are accepted for payment. To purchase your “River Music” giclée today, call 304-558-3588 or email Vicki Shannon or Katie Speece for more information.

All proceeds benefit Communities In Schools (CIS), the First Lady’s not-for-profit education initiative that forges community partnerships and brings resources into schools to help remove barriers to student learning with a goal of keeping all students in school and ultimately graduating.

First Lady Justice and Gov. Jim Justice started CIS in three counties in 2018. Since then, the program has expanded to 23 counties, serving more than 30,000 students in 109 schools across the state.

About the artist

Born in Rupert, West Virginia in 1929, Max Hayslette is a 1951 graduate of the American Academy of Art in Chicago and also in the fall of that year studied briefly with Egon Weiner and Alexander Archipenko at the Art Institute of Chicago.

Mr. Hayslette has studied great works of Asian masters in Beijing, Shanghai, Hong Kong, Tokyo and Kyoto. He has traveled Europe studying and painting and often paints in southern France and northern Italy as well as the Greek Islands and western Turkey. The artist has been greatly influenced by these travels.

Mr. Hayslette is represented in over 400 private, corporate, and public collections all around the world, most notably The Max Hayslette Archives Collection at West Virginia University.