First case of UK COVID-19 variant detected in Fayette County

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – Dr. Anita Stewart has seen a lot on the frontline of the fight against COVID-19 over the past year.

With the first known case of the B.1.1.7 UK Variant now in Fayette County, another challenge is presented to the community.

“It’s the first one that’s been detected here in this county,” Stewart said. “We have seen it in several specimens across the state.

Craig Reger is one of countless business owners constantly adjusting to pandemic restrictions. With the UK Variant being around 1.5 times more contagious than what we’ve been dealing with over the past year, he’ll continue to be on alert.

“Having a new variant, I think we’re going to treat it more seriously than before” Reger, the Owner of Range Finder, said.

Vaccination rates are up throughout the state. Initial studies suggest that all three vaccines offer formidable protection against the UK variant.

“We are seeing good studies out of Israel, which used the Pfizer vaccination there,” Stewart said.

With the new variant present, sticking to mandates remains as important as ever, particularly with an uptick in COVID-19 cases over the past week.

“It’s a reminder for us that this is not over,” Stewart said.