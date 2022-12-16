Firearm buck season kills up 18% in West Virginia

Charleston, WV (WOAY) – The number of antlered white-tailed deer killed in West Virginia during the two-week firearms season increased by 18% compared to a year ago.

The Division of Natural Resources reports hunters killed nearly 50,000 deer from November 21 through December 4.

The 2021 firearm season recorded over 42,000 bucks.

Hunters in Greenbrier, Preston, Randolph, and Ritchie county killed the most deer this season.

Chief of the DNR’s Wildlife Resources, Paul Johansen, states mast conditions and weather favored hunters this year.

The archery and crossbow deer hunting seasons continue through December 31.

Opportunities to hunt antlerless deer will also be available later this month.

