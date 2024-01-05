Ansted Fire Department responds to fire in Victor

ANSTED, WV (WOAY) – The Ansted Fire Department responded to a major structure fire yesterday near the end of Wilson Rd in Victor Jan. 3.

The department said that the fire got a major headstart and had fully engulfed the two-story home by the time firefighters got there.

The house was already partially collapsed. It took 20 firefighters and 5 engines to put it out, and the fire department said it was a three-hour process.

The house was a total loss, and the Red Cross is helping the family with recovery.

The Nuttall and Fayetteville fire departments also responded, and Jan Care and General EMS units were on the scene. There were no injuries reported.

