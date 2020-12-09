Fire department to hold COVID-safe Christmas parade

SUMMERS COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – The Talcott Fire Department gears up for a Christmas parade this weekend.

Saturday night, the Talcott Fire Department will participate in a parade of lights. Since coronavirus has put restrictions on the area’s usual Christmas traditions, the fire department wanted to be sure the community at least got a taste of the Christmas spirit.

” We decided we put together a Parade of Lights with the fire trucks,” said fire chief Bill Costomiris. “We’re going to decorate them with Christmas lights so it gives people the chance to stay at their house or be in cars and not be in big groups. It’s something for the kids and anyone who loves Christmas.”

The parade will run at 6 p.m. from Pence Springs to Forest Hill.

