FEMA and CDC Top Officials chosen to head US monkeypox response

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is set to name top officials from the Federal Emergency Management Agency and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to serve as the White House coordinators to combat the growing monkeypox outbreak.

President Biden has chosen Robert Fenton as White House coordinator and Dr. Demetre Daskalakis of the CDC as deputy. When Biden first took office, Fenton helped lead FEMA’s mass vaccination effort for COVID-19.

Dr. Daskalakis is the director of the CDC’s HIV prevention division. Additionally, Daskalakis is a national expert on issues affecting the LGBTQ community and previously helped lead New York City’s COVID-19 response.

