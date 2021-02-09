Feb. 9th marks National Pizza Day

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WOAY) – Today is National Pizza Day and one local pizza place offers a wide range of pizza to help you celebrate.

Pies and Pints Pizzeria in downtown Fayetteville opened their doors in 2003 and have been a huge asset to the community ever since, even managing to maintain their regular amount of business during the pandemic. They have been open for indoor dining since October with limited capacity and proper social distancing. The restaurant serves up a wide selection of various kinds of delicious and authentic pizza daily, but they are more than ready to serve customers who particularly want to enjoy the day honoring all their favorite kinds of pizza.

The general manager, Angie Bard says, “I would say the best-seller is the classic which has banana peppers, pepperoni, mushrooms, and sausage on it, but that is pretty basic. So, I think for National Pizza Day people should come out and try something outside their comfort zone.”

Pies and Pints is available for limited indoor dining or carry-out until 9 P.M., and their happy hour is between 3 – 6 P.M.