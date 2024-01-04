FDA probes diabetes drugs over reports of suicide risk

Oak Hill, WV (WOAY) – The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is looking into reports of hair loss, suicidal thoughts, and aspiration linked to the use of popular diabetes and weight loss drugs.

People who take medications like Ozempic, Mounjaro, Rybelsus, and Wegovy may be at risk for these side effects.

However, this means that the FDA has concluded that the drug has the listed risk and has not necessarily identified it as a potential safety issue.

After receiving reports of unusual side effects like accidentally breathing in food or liquid, the agency evaluated the need for regulatory action.

These popular drugs designed to treat diabetes or weight loss imitate GLP one, a hormone naturally produced in the body.

For more information, visit fda.gov.

Related