FBI recover “top secret” documents from President Trump’s Mar a Lago estate

Washington, DC (AP) – Search warrants released today by the Justice Department indicate the Federal Bureau of Investigation recovered documents labeled “top secret” from former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida. The FBI searched for evidence that sources told ABC News about the alleged mishandling of classified documents.

Additionally, the recovered documents contain “sensitive compartmented information.” Sensitive Compartmented Information is a category meant to protect the United States’ most important secrets that could impact the country’s interests if revealed.

The court records did not provide specific details about what information the documents might contain. Trump backed the warrant’s “immediate” release but contended the government could have had them any time by asking.

Related