Fayetteville welcomes new art center

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WOAY) – The Love Hope Art Center is Fayetteville’s newest addition, and it’s all about bringing fine art to the New River Gorge area. Fayetteville is a hub of outdoor activity and culture already, and this new art center will be a unique asset the town very much needed.

“This was the owner’s Jeff Edwards and Jamie Lester, they own Freefolk Brewery, and they have for a while been working with a sculpture company that Jamie runs, and they decided that this is one thing Fayetteville has been missing,” says Gallery Director Lindsay Toney.

The center will feature rotating exhibitions, the first one being featured at the center for its grand opening is called Unapologetically Appalachian, an exhibit that showcases Appalachian artists and highlights the culture in creative and unique ways.

“This is something that I’ve always wanted to do,” Toney says. “I myself am an Appalachian artist and I seek a lot of my inspiration through Appalachia and I know so many other artists who do the same, so I really wanted to showcase that as our first official art exhibition.”

Not only does the art center have various exhibitions in store for local art lovers to admire and enjoy, but the center also plans to hold different classes ranging from ceramic, pottery, stained glass, and more. In addition, the Love Hope Art Center also plans to host artist residencies, talks, fairs, among other events devoted to the love and appreciation of local art.

“By offering different classes and by giving other artists a space to showcase their work, we’re hoping to really elevate and hopefully bring artists not only from outside of West Virginia but other places here, so they can really understand and realize how special Fayetteville is.”

The art center will be open Wednesdays through Saturdays from 9 AM to 6 PM, and Sundays from 10 AM to 4 PM.

