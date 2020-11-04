Fayetteville to add dog park to Town Park

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – The town of Fayetteville excitedly announces it’s adding a dog park to the Town Park.

A dog park has been a longtime dream for the town. Right now, dog lovers and their furry friends can take advantage of the temporary park by the old elementary school.

Thanks to a generous donation from local families, a permanent park will go up soon.

“With dogs it seems that Fayette County is known for outdoor recreation and the New River Gorge,” said Mayor Sharon Cruikshank. “Many of us have had dogs our entire lives but unfortunately, we’re limited in where we can let those dogs run. We are right beside the national park and there’s a lead law with the park.”

There isn’t a timeline set for construction, but Cruikshank says they’ll start with fencing. If you’re interested in making a donation, contact Town Hall or remit or direct your donation to:

Town of Fayetteville

Memo: Dog Park

P.O. Box 298 125 N. Court St.

Fayetteville, WV 25840