Fayetteville recognized by national magazine as one of the best small towns to visit in America

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WOAY) – One town in our area is recognized by a national magazine as a tourist destination.

Fayetteville recently earned the second spot on Smithsonian Magazine’s 2021 list of the 15 best small towns to visit in America. Executive Director of the Fayetteville Visitor’s Center Tabitha Stover says the local sites and attractions are a key part of receiving this honor and it doesn’t hurt to be close to the newly redesignated New River Gorge National Park and Preserve.

“I feel like we’re really building on people learning what we have here,” said Fayetteville Visitors Center Executive Director Tabitha Stover. “I think with the new national park designation, we’ve always been an awesome place to come visit, but we’ve just gained a lot more momentum in people realizing what we have here. This one’s been a huge one because it’s more of a national recognition.”

This is the second time in two years that Fayetteville has been recognized on a national list, after making the USA Today’s list for “Best Small Town for Adventure” in 2020.

