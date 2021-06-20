Fayetteville High School football great inducted into WVSACA Hall of Fame

CHARLESTON, WV (WOAY) – During halftime of the North-South Football Classic, three new members were inducted into the West Virginia Schools Athletic Coaches Association Hall of Fame.

That included Jody McKown, a former All-State football player at Fayetteville High School. After a decorated prep career across three different sports, McKown went on to become a four-year letterman in football at West Virginia University. He was part of the 1981 Mountaineers team that defeated Florida in the Peach Bowl.

The induction marked a full-circle moment for McKown, who competed in the 1977 edition of the North-South Classic.

Additional inductees included Mike McCoy (Parkersburg High School and Marshall University) and Ron Terry (Buffalo-Wayne High School).

Related