Fayette County woman sentenced to prison for federal drug crime

Charleston, WV (WOAY) – A federal court has sentenced Brittany Ellen Flint, 33, of Fayetteville, to one year and three months in prison, followed by three years of supervised release for distributing methamphetamine.

According to court documents and statements, Flint admitted to selling approximately 6.8 grams of methamphetamine to a confidential informant in Oak Hill in January.

United States Attorney Will Thompson made the announcement and commended the investigative work of the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), the Central West Virginia Drug Task Force, and the Oak Hill Police Department for conducting the investigation.

Senior United States District Judge John T. Copenhaver Jr. imposed the sentence. Former Assistant United States Attorney Nick Miller and Assistant United States Attorney Ryan A. Keefe prosecuted the case.

Related