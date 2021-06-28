Fayette County woman dies after weekend ATV accident

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – A Fayette County woman has died resulting from a weekend ATV accident.
A Nallen woman has died of injuries sustained from an ATV accident on Saturday.
Terry Hart, 63, was participating in a group ATV ride near Bader Falls off of Propps Ridge. Hart was medically transported, but later died from her injuries.
If you have any information regarding this incident, contact the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department at 304-574-3590, or through their Facebook page. You can also contact Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at 304-255-STOP.
This incident remains under investigation by the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department.
