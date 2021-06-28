Fayette County woman dies after weekend ATV accident

Terry Hart, 63, was participating in a group ATV ride near Bader Falls off of Propps Ridge. Hart was medically transported, but later died from her injuries.

A Nallen woman has died of injuries sustained from an ATV accident on Saturday.

If you have any information regarding this incident, contact the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department at 304-574-3590, or through their Facebook page. You can also contact Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at 304-255-STOP.

This incident remains under investigation by the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department.