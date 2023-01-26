Fayette County Sheriffs seeking public assistance in theft and vandalism investigation

Page, WV (WOAY) – The Fayette County sheriff’s department is asking for the community’s assistance in a theft investigation.

Deputies received a complaint from a cemetery caretaker in page reporting vandalism and theft.

Upon arrival, the caretaker showed deputies where at least 13 bronze military grave site markers had been stolen.

Anyone with information regarding this incident can contact the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department at 304-574-3590 or call Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at 304-255-STOP.

Related