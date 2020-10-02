Fayette County Sheriff’s Department wearing pink badges for Breast Cancer Awareness Month

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – The Fayette County Sheriff’s Department will be wearing pink badges all month for Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Sheriff Mike Fridley started this last year as they now plan to do it throughout the entire month to honor all who have been affected by breast cancer and pay special tribute to one of their own.

“We had a deputy sheriff, she is a breast cancer survivor, and this is a way for us as brothers and sisters to pay our tribute to her and also to the other people within our county and the state and our nation who goes through the poison of cancer and breast cancer especially, so this is just another way for us to say thank you, keep the fight and keep fighting,” Sheriff Fridley said.

They began wearing them on Thursday.