Fayette County Sheriff’s Department continues with No Shave Nov.

OAK HILL, WV (WOAY) – The month of November is almost finished and that means no shave November is coming to an end.

Local law enforcement departments participated in the challenge to help raise money to donate to a local cause. WOAY caught up with the Fayette County Sheriff Department to see their progress.

“Mine is nice and white and it’s still growing. We have young deputies who are struggling. I’ve been called Santa Clause but it’s fun and I can’t wait to see the winner,” Sheriff Mike Fridley said.

Fridley said the department is still deciding on where to donate the money.