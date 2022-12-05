Fayette County Sheriffs arrest suspect in Glen Jean homicide

Glen Jean, WV (WOAY) – Fayette County authorities have arrested a suspect in a homicide at the Mountainlair Mobile Home Park.

Deputies responded to a call on November 21 about a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the abdomen.

The victim, Ashtin Owens, 37, of Scarbro, died due to his injuries.

Fayette County Sheriffs charged Kayce R. Simms,20, of Mount Hope, with felony First Degree Murder.

Authorities transported Simms to Southern Regional Jail to await further court proceedings.

Related