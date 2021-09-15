Fayette County sees record amount of COVID-19 cases over the last seven days

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – One county sees its worst week of COVID-19 spread since the pandemic began.

Fayette County reports 333 new COVID-19 cases over the past seven days, its highest weekly total during the pandemic. Health officials are concerned with the spread and continue to increase testing efforts as a result.

“We’re working really hard to try to keep up with the cases,” said Fayette County Health Officer Dr. Anita Stewart. “Utilizing all hands-on deck approach in trying to get in touch with as many people as we can and get them isolated. If they’re eligible for monoclonal therapies, getting them set up for monoclonals to reduce the risk of hospitalization.”

The Fayette County Health Department is testing at their site on Maple Road from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. every Monday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday and at the Ruby Welcome Center every Tuesday.

