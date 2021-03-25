Fayette County Schools show caution with new variant present in the county

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – Frank Isaacs teaches at Midland Trail High School in Fayette County.

He is aware that someone in the county has tested positive for the new variant and of how important it is for students and staff to not let their guard down.

“It heightened the risk again,” Isaacs said. “We had to make sure that we were diligent on making sure that we were keeping up with the safety protocols.”

Classes are in session at Midland Trail and schools across Southern West Virginia five-days a week. Students say the presence of the variant makes it even more imperative to be responsible. School Superintendent Gary Hough continues to urge caution with the new variant now present in the county.

“It’s really important we still don’t loosen up our parameters,” Hough said. “Don’t be gathered together in large groups.”

Isaacs says Midland Trail continues to abide by the county Covid-19 regulations and he and the kids don’t plan to let down their guard.

“These kids are having to grow up in a system that we’ve never really experience before,” Isaacs said.

So far, the state is reporting only one positive case of the variant in Fayette County. Governor Justice continues to tout the importance of getting vaccinated and health experts say the vaccine provides at least some protection against the new variant