Fayette County Schools releases plan for the upcoming week

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – Fayette County Schools has released their plan for the school schedule for the upcoming week.

However, this is prior to Saturday’s Board of Education COVID map release, which could cause a change in plans.

According to a letter sent out by Fayette County Schools, the plan for next week is students with the last names A-L will attend school Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday. Students with last names M-Z will attend school Thursday and Friday.

Meal packets for virtual students will be distributed on Thursday, Dec. 17.

The last day to sign up for virtual school for the second semester is Wednesday, Dec. 16. Even if you attended virtual school first semester, you need to sign up for the second semester.

Information on school sign up can be found on the Fayette County Schools website.