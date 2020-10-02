Fayette County Schools confirm first positive COVID-19 case

OAK HILL, WV (WOAY) – Fayette County Schools confirmed their first positive case at the Fayette Institute of Technology.

The health department is conducting the contact tracing within the building.

According to the press release, because of privacy laws, Fayette County will not be releasing any more information about the individual as those directly involved will be contacted by the health department.

Superintendent Hough did confirm that no buses were involved in this positive case.

The case is not believed to be a result of transmission within the building, and additional contact tracing is ongoing to determine any community transmission.

Superintendent Gary Hough spoke about the procedures in place for contact tracing as he says having seating charts for classrooms and buses are crucial this year.

“The health department has those instantaneously, so they can put in their contact tracing information, so they can put that in and determine what possible spread would occur in that situation,” he said. “Of course we have camera systems. The principals are ready and willing and have practiced using those to work with that issue to trace and follow the movement of students throughout the school.”

Aside from the first positive case, Superintendent Hough says the first week of blended learning went well, and he said students have all been cooperative in wearing masks and following the guidelines.

“It’s important that we try to get our students back in school that we wear the mask. We try to make sure that students are socially distanced when they take the mask off to eat. Those kind of issues are very important,” he said.