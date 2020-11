FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – The Railroad Crossing on Paint Creek Rd. between the Mossy exit and Pax exit will be closed from Sunday, Nov. 8 beginning at 7 a.m. until Monday at 5 p.m.

Length of closure will be dependent on track time, equipment, or weather related issues. Norfolk Southern will be performing maintenance and repair work to the crossings. Traffic control is provided by Roadsafe Traffic Systems, Inc.