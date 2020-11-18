Fayette County Park transforms park into Winter Wonderland

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WOAY) – Christmas is weeks away and Fayette County Park transform its park into a Winter Wonderland attraction.

December 1st – 30th, Fayette County Park on 1268 Fayette County Park Road will showcase a light display and sell snacks. On selected days, guests will also have an opportunity to wave and blow kisses to Santa as they pass by the park house.

“With everything with COVID, people want to get out of their house and need fresh air. Christmas time is suppose to be a time of celebration so what’s better than to see Christmas lights,” said Park Assistant Angel Duncan.

Tickets are 5 dollars per car. If you want to purchase your ticket online you must buy it 24 hours in advance.