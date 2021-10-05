Fayette County Park to host first festival in 20 years on October 23

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WOAY) – The Fayette County Park is hosting a festival for the first time in 20 years.

It’s called October in the Park. It will consist of a disk golf tournament, food and craft vendors, woodworking demonstrations, trick or treating, a pumpkin patch and even a haunted house.

As well, there will be live music from the local band Country Connection.

Being the first festival held there in decades, the park staff are trying to make this one special.

“This is the first time the park’s had a festival in 20 years,” Park Director Wayne Workman said. “So we’re trying to bring it back. We believe we can do it safely and let people get out and enjoy themselves.”

October in the Park is on October 23. The festival begins at noon, and some activities, such as the haunted house, go as late as 10pm. The festival is free to enter.

Masks are optional at the festival and social distancing is encouraged.

Related