Fayette County man sentenced to 1 to 15 years for felony burglary

Shady Spring, WV (WOAY) – Anthony R. Baisden of Shady Spring was sentenced by a Fayette County court to one to fifteen years in prison for felony burglary. Baisden pleaded guilty in April to the crime. The defendant must serve a minimum of one year in jail before being eligible for parole.

In December 2020, a Fayette County officer responded to a call regarding a suspicious person at an Industrial Drive residence. When authorities arrived on the scene, they discovered Baisden and two other individuals carrying totes and backpacks filled with tools, electronics, collectibles, and other household items. In his confession, Baisden stated he found some of the things he stole on the porch and broke into the empty home to look for more.

The case was preceded by Circuit Judge Paul M Blake, Jr. The Fayette County Sherriff’s Department investigated the crime, and Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Sarah F. Smith prosecuted the case.

