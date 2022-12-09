Fayette County man facing felony burglary charges

Scarbro, WV (WOAY) – A Fayette County man is facing felony charges in connection with a burglary in Scarbro.

Deputies responded to a call about a burglary on December 1 around Snuffer street.

Upon arrival, authorities met with the property owner, who reported $10,000 worth of tools stolen along with a Ford Ranger pickup truck.

The investigation yielded the location of the vehicle and the burglary suspect.

Fayette County Sheriffs have charged James N. Barr, 31, of Scarbro, with felony Breaking and Entering, Grand Larceny, and Transferring/Receiving a stolen vehicle.

Authorities transported Barr to Southern Regional Jail to await further court proceedings.

Anyone with information regarding this incident can contact the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department at 304-574-3590 or call Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at 304-255-STOP.

