Fayette County man faces sexual assault charges

Oak Hill, WV (WOAY) – Fayette County authorities have charged Jody Blankenship, 37, of Oak Hill with two counts of felony sexual abuse by parent, guardian, or custodian; two counts of soliciting a minor by computer, and two counts of sexual abuse in the first degree.

The Fayette County Sheriff’s Department Detective Bureau launched an investigation after reports from a local school counselor. Following a thorough investigation, deputies identified enough probable cause to arrest Blankenship.

If you have any information regarding this incident, contact the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department at 304-574-3590, send a message to their Facebook page at “Fayette County Sheriff’s Department, or call Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at 304-255-STOP.

