Fayette County man arrested on drug possession charges

Smithers, West Virginia (WOAY) – A Smithers man is facing felony charges after Fayette County deputies executed a search warrant at his residence and discovered over 200 grams of narcotics with a street value of $40,000. Jonathan W. Oiler, 51, is charged with two counts of Possession with Intent to Deliver Narcotics.

Authorities have transported Oiler to Southern Regional Jail to await court proceedings. The Fayette County Sherriff’s Department is conducting further investigation of the incident.

The Fayette County Sheriff’s Department requests that anyone with information regarding this incident contact them at 304-574-3590 or Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at 304-255-STOP.

