Fayette County libraries to offer children’s summer reading program

OAK HILL, WV (WOAY) – Local Fayette County libraries will be hosting a summer reading program.

The Summer Reading Program has the theme of ‘Tails to Tails’ and will be based on animals. It’s for ages 3-12, with two different age groups. The program begins June 14 and lasts six weeks. The Oak Hill Library will have a sign up event on June 10.

Oak Hill Library Director Becky Kellum says they’re also going to be working with the WVU Extension Office for the first time.

“We’re also collaborating with the WVU Extension Office this year,” Kellum said. “They’re going to be providing lunches for all the children and take home activities.”

All libraries in Fayette County are participating. Anyone interested in signing up their child can contact their local library for more information.

Related