Fayette County Health Officer reacts to increase in vaccine eligibility

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WOAY) – Governor Justice announces even more West Virginians are now eligible to receive their COVID-19 vaccine.

“We are also going to begin vaccinating essential workers,” Justice said.

Dr. Anita Stewart tells me that the essential workers referenced are those ages 16-and up, employed and working during the shutdown over the course of the pandemic.

“People that work at grocery stores, gas stations, healthcare facilities, home health,” Stewart said. “Sometimes barbers. I mean, I would consider barbers essential employees.”

Another group has become eligible for vaccination registration, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“Anyone over 16 with any chronic health conditions,” Stewart said.

Initially, it was limited to certain conditions.

“Now it’s any chronic health conditions,’ Stewart said. “If you have any medical problems and you’re over the age of 16. Or you’re a 16-year old or above that are an essential worker, you’re eligible for vaccination for COVID-19.”

With the national goal being for all Americans to be eligible for vaccination by May 1st, West Virginia continues its step-by-step march to meeting that deadline.