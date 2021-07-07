Fayette County Health Department partners with Warm Hands From Warm Hearts for vaccine distribution, food handout

MINDEN, WV (WOAY) – Two organizations are partnering to improve the health of one Fayette County community.

The Fayette County Health Department and Warm Hands From Warm Hearts are offering a bi-weekly food handout and mobile vaccine clinic in Minden. One of the aims of the partnership is to familiarize community members with public health partners.

“Folks that are a little bit hesitant or on the fence in regards to public health, it does help us to have that warm hand-off and that friendly neighbor sort of greeting,” said Fayette County Health Officer Dr. Anita Stewart. “Just to help people ask questions that they might not have asked before about COVID-19 and just get to know public health partners a little better.”

The food handouts will take place every other week going forward at the Minden Community Center and Old General Store.

