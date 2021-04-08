Fayette County Clerk’s Officer gets to work on digitizing records

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WOAY) – The Fayette County Courthouse is being modernized.

The County Clerk’s office has been working on digitizing its records and making the information more easily accessible. They are also now taking credit cards as a method of payment.

Fayette County Clerk Michelle Holly says this was something she wanted to focus on after being elected last year.

“It was something I really wanted to get started with,” Holly said. “I felt that this office belongs to the people of Fayette County, and the information that resides here should be as easy to find as possible.”

