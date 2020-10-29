Fayette County Clerk’s Office shares essential voting information

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WOAY) – Ahead of early voting and Election Day, the Fayette County Clerk’s Office wants to remind all residents of essential voting information.

Early voting in West Virginia kicked off last Wednesday and runs until the 31st. If you plan on beating the rush before election day there are a few things the Fayette County Clerk’s Office would like you to know.

“We have today which is Wednesday until four 0’ clock. And then tomorrow to finish out the week is Friday is 8 to 4. And then Saturday our last day which on Halloween October 31st and that’s 9 am to 5 pm”

Fayette County Clerk Alicia Treadway says even though the wait time shrinks everyday, voters should still expect to wait in line during early voting and even on election day.

“There has been a line everyday but it has been moving smoothly. We have chairs if you can’t stand they are spaced 6 feet apart, we have markers on the floor then we have the precautions that we are taking if you once you get into the building,”

Another major concern poll workers are seeing are people trying to assist others while casting their vote.

“We need to make sure that we do that properly and let the voters know what they can and cannot do in assisting.

Today is also the last day to apply for an absentee ballot. If you didn’t make it to the courthouse by 4 p.m. today, you have until midnight to request one online at govotewv.com.

Voting Locations: Green Valley United Methodist Center, Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Building, and Montgomery City Hall 321 4th Ave, Montgomery, WV 25136.