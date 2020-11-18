Fayette County 4-H Outdoor Adventure Club aims to provide high school students with positive outlets

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – The Fayette County 4-H Club, through the West Virginia Extension Service, is getting its Outdoor Adventure Club going again.

This is free for students in grades 9 through 12 in Fayette County as adult leaders will take the students hiking, mountain climbing, and rafting and will provide them with opportunities to explore all the options the area has to offer in the great outdoors.

Group leader and health educator with New River Health Aleah Denny says she expects this to have a positive impact on the youth in the community.

“It gets them outside and gets them interested in a positive, meaningful activity,” she said. “And so you know, studies have shown if we can get kids interested in positive things then they won’t get in trouble and get interested in negative things.”

If you would like to get involved as a student or as an adult volunteer, you can email Denny at aleah.denny@nrhawv.org.