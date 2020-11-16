Fayette Co. school officials outline tentative feeding and instruction plans for the next three weeks

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – On the West Virginia Department of Education map, Fayette County returned to orange on Saturday after weeks of staggered in-person learning.

Now, along with the governor’s new guidelines, students in Fayette County will be remote until December 3.

The county already had a week of remote learning scheduled for next week for the three days leading up to Thanksgiving.

“Remember we’re not giving lessons out on Thursday and Friday,” Superintendent Gary Hough said. “Those are the Thanksgiving holidays and a reminder, a little misinformation. The Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday November 30th, December 1st and 2nd, those are remote learning days. Those are remote learning days. Those aren’t where we don’t have learning going on. The governor indicated that the students wouldn’t be in school but those will be remote days.”

Last week, Governor Justice ordered that students will not return to school until December 3 after Thanksgiving break, all dependent on the county’s color for that week.

Because Fayette County will be on the remote learning schedule for the next two weeks, Child Nutrition Director Andrew Pense says meal distribution this week will cover 16 meals.

“These meal packs are designed to cover kids through the holidays, so it’s going to be 16 meals total that kids are going to be able to receive,” Pense said. “Now on Tuesday, it’s going to be 5 days worth of meals, breakfast and lunches. On Thursday, it’s going to be 11 days worth of meals, breakfast and lunches.”

As students for the next two-and-a-half weeks, Superintendent Hough reminds parents and students to reach out with any technology concerns.

“The one thing we want to stress is that if they’re having any trouble with the platforms please reach out this week during the day to the schools. Our personnel will be working 1 to 6 tomorrow and 1 to 6 on Thursday,” he said. “They’re working a little later in the day but reach out to them during the day on Monday, Wednesday Friday so that we can reach out and meet their needs.”

Hough says principals made calls starting on Monday to students and families about times for meal and packet pickups at each school.

They are also doing pickup locations throughout the county on Tuesday and Thursday from 2:00 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the following locations:

Old Gatewood School in Fayetteville, WV

Old Beckwith School in Fayetteville, WV

Dollar General in Danese, WV

Kincaid First Church of God in Kincaid, WV

Mt. Hope Fire Department in Mt. Hope, WV

Kelly’s Corner in Pax, WV

Adena Village in the Mount Carbon, WV area

Old Falls View School in Falls View, WV