FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – Fayette County Park Director Renee Harper submitted her resignation letter to the Fayette County Commission, and they accepted it on Thursday.

She recommended that her assistant Wayne Workman be appointed as the new director.

He ahs served as her assistant for four years, and the county commission also approved that appointment.

Harper’s last day is December 4 and Workman will take over on December 10.