Fatal MVA takes the life of a Wood County man

AMES HEIGHTS, WV (WOAY) – A motor vehicle accident kills a Wood County man.
According to Sheriff Mike Fridley, there was an accident in the Opossum Creek Road area of Ames Heights this afternoon.
Responders found that a black Mazda ran off the roadway rolling onto its top. The passenger compartment was totally submerged in a creek.
27-year-old Garret Lass died of injuries sustained from the accident.
If you have any information regarding this incident, contact the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department at 304-574-3590, or through our Facebook page “Fayette County Sheriff’s Department,” or you can contact Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at 304-255-STOP.
This incident remains under investigation by Sergeant S.K. Neal, who was assisted by the Fayetteville, Ansted, Nuttall Fire Departments and Jan-Care Ambulance.
