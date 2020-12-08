GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV (WOAY)- One man has died after a fatal house fire in Greenbrier County.

On Tuesday, December 08, 2020, at approximately 7:18 am, members of the Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Department responded to a residential house fire on Alta Drive near Asbury.

Fire departments from Clintonville, Alderson, Lewisburg, Tri-County, Williamsburg and Smoot responded to the fire scene.

Upon arrival officers observed the single- story home to be on fire and emitting heavy smoke. It was initially unconfirmed if there were any occupants within the residence. Once fire crews had contained the fire the lone occupant of the home was located inside and was found deceased.

Investigators from the State Fire Marshal’s Office responded to the scene to conduct their investigation into the cause and origin of the fatal fire. Their initial investigation did not reveal anything of a suspicious nature.

The victim was identified as Inge Kizer, age 80, of Asbury, WV

Corporal B. W. Mitchell, of the Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Office, is the investigating officer.