Family honors a son and brother through a giving box

JODIE, WV (WOAY) – Anthony “A.J” Mullins was an important and beloved member of the community of Jodie, West Virginia, always willing to lend a hand to anyone in need. The giving box that is being placed in the community was a project that A.J and his mother had started before his death in October, and it will now serve to honor and remember him for all that he gave.

“He was always the go-to guy, anything you needed, he always had,” says Tasha Truman, A.J’s sister. “I don’t think anyone in the community would have a bad thing to say, he was always the go-to guy for everyone. And we feel like this will kind of carry on his legacy, because he will still be able to contribute and help people the way he enjoyed helping them.”

It would have been A.J’s birthday, and his family held a special ceremony for him where the box is going to be placed.

Related