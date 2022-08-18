Families win $5 million settlement over classroom abuse settlement

Charleston, WV (AP) – The families of four nonverbal special education students received $5 million in a settlement after suing the Kanawha County School system. Last year, the families sued the school district, teacher Anthony Wilson and teacher’s aides, Walter Pannell and Lillian Branham, accusing them of physically and verbally abusing their children in the classroom.

The Gazette reports that the instructor and teaching assistants allegedly refused to take children to the bathroom for prolonged periods, and spanked, pushed, and smacked students, among several other allegations.

The Charleston Gazette-Mail obtained details of the settlement amount through an open records request.

