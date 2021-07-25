UPDATE: Bluefield Avenue fully clear after fallen tree is removed

UPDATE (7/25 @ 5:32 p.m.) – Bluefield Avenue is now clear after a fallen tree had part of the road blocked near the West Virginia/Virginia border.
Dispatchers tell us that traffic is back moving through the area.
BLUEFIELD, WV (WOAY) – Bluefield Avenue is closed near the West Virginia/Virginia border to remove a fallen tree.
Mercer County Dispatchers tell us that they were alerted around 1:30 p.m. of the fallen tree. The Bluefield Fire Department is currently on scene.
Dispatchers recommend that all vehicles take alternate routes until further notice.
