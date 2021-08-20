Fallen tree causes power outage in Raleigh County

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – A fallen tree has left 167 customers without power in Raleigh County.

Raleigh County Dispatchers say they received a call about the fallen tree near the 1700 block of Sweeney Burg Road just after 3:00 a.m.

The Bradley Fire Department and Appalachian Power responded to the call.

The tree is clear, but Appalachian power is still on scene working on the power outage. According to its website, power should be restored around 8:00 a.m.

Stick with WOAY as more details emerge.

