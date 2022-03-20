Fairmont Senior stuns Shady Spring in Class AAA Championship game

CHARLESTON, WV (WOAY)- Shady Spring Boys Basketball was on a mission Saturday to win their second straight Class AAA state title. However, it was heartbreak for the Tigers in a stunning 60-59 loss to Fairmont Senior.

The Polar Bears led for most of the game, with Shady establishing short leads just four times.

Shady Spring trailed after the first three quarters, but outscored Fairmont Senior in each quarter but the first.

It was a dogfight down the wire. Braden Chapman came up big with a layup to hand Shady a 59-58 lead with 11 seconds left on the clock. Fairmont Senior responded, with Zycheus Dobbs hitting a jumper just two seconds before time expired.

Dobbs is the hero for the Polar Bears and the heartbreaker for Shady Spring. The Tigers fall 60-59 and finish the Class AAA runners-up.

Braden Chapman led all scorers with 26 points, while Ammar Maxwell and Fairmont Senior’s DeSean Goode each had 16. Braden and Cole Chapman were both named to the All-Tournament Team.

