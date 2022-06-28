Eye Candy Optical opens doors in Beckley, making high-quality and fashionable eyewear accessible to the area

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – What began out of a need has now turned into a reality as some of the highest quality and fashionable eyewear comes to Beckley.

Eye Candy Optical, the newest premier boutique celebrated its grand opening with a ribbon-cutting ceremony and an all-day open house.

The community was given the first look at what’s in store when optical science meets fashion. Using the finest-quality lenses, coating, and treatments, the eyewear boutique not only brings quality but variety.

They sell glasses for reading, distance, and multiple distances, along with custom-made sunglasses. They carry a wide selection of imported eyewear from Paris, Denmark, and places all over the board.

“Eye Candy Optical came to Beckley, West Virginia to offer a higher-end, higher-quality, much better quality product than what’s on the market,” says one of the owners of Eye Candy Optical, Tim Ketterman. “We look at the most fashion-forward product as well as the most effective product.”

You can now find Eye Candy Optical at 808 North Eisenhower Drive in Beckley. You can reach them at (681)238-5537 or at Eyecandyopticalwv@gmail.com.

Related